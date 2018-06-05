Construction at Bettendorf’s “The Lodge” site to begin in July

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Construction crews will start building a new Hilton Hotel brand in July at the site of the old The Lodge hotel.

Bettendorf City Council members unanimously approved an agreement with Frontier Hospitality Group and Russell Construction to build a 107 room Home2 Suites extended stay hotel on what’s called the gateway to Bettendorf.

“We are pleased, once again, to be announcing a significant investment in Bettendorf and the Quad Cities,” said Frontier Hospitality co-owner Dan Huber.

Huber’s company is also building a new Cambria Hotel near the new TBK Bank Sports Complex on Middle Road at Interstate 80 on Bettendorf’s far northeast side.

The new Homes2 Suite brand was created by Hilton Hotels in 2009 offering a “hip and humble” all-suite extended-stay hotel.

Bettendorf council members also approved a Tax Increment Financing district, or TIF, for the former The Lodge property. The developers will continue to pay taxes on the property, based on current assessed values. But developers will get a rebate on the taxes they pay as the property increases in value.

Construction of the $14 million dollar hotel is to start in July 2018 with the new hotel slated to be open in early Summer of 2019.

It will employ 30 permanent workers and is expected to create 100 construction jobs.