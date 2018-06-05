× Augustana College is suing the city of Rock Island

The college says the city is responsible for the damage caused after the Slough in the middle of the campus drained last year.

Augustana officials claim that the city owns the pipe that busted, and failed to fix it properly.

The slough started draining last June and flooded several parts of the college’s campus.

Four buildings and a few parking lots suffered water damage.

A court date is set for November.