Afternoon storms could produce nickel-sized hail

A "back door cold front" is set to move into the area from the east and it could touch off a few isolated thunderstorms today. Temperatures will be quite warm before it moves in, possibly nearing the 90-degree mark for some west and south of the Quad Cities.

This afternoon's storm activity will be most likely from Maquoketa through Clinton, and down to Kewanee. Storms will stay below severe limits, but some hail will be possible with a few of these...possibly up to the size of nickels. The storms won't be moving very quickly...probably just drifting from northwest to southeast.

Any storm activity will go away by sundown tonight with a nice, cool feel to the overnight. Look for lows around 58 degrees with nearly calm wind. Wednesday will be a delight with partly cloudy skies and highs around 84 degrees.

After that, it looks like the air conditioners will get a workout once again. Highs will top the 90 degree mark Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with a few active thunderstorms possible each day. Damaging wind has been seen in similar patterns to these, so be sure to keep an eye to the sky.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen