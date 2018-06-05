New sculpture placed in Downtown Rock Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock Island, Illinois-- As you drive down the Centennial Bridge into Rock Island you may notice a new sculpture on the left side of the road.

The sculpture is a part of the Quad City Arts public sculpture program. More sculptures will be popping up throughout the summer.

"Longshot" was created by artist Nathan Pierce. It can be found in front of the Centennial Bridge Visitor's Center.

He has another sculpture in Bettendorf called "Sweet Pea" through the same program.

It will be there for the next year. Once that year is up the sculpture will either be replaced or put there permanently.n