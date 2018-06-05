× 12-year-old allegedly cuts and burns cat to death, burglarizes boat in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa – A 12-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly burglarizing a boat that was on a trailer parked in a yard, then killing a cat and threatening to hurt the boat owner with a knife.

A press release from the Clinton Police Department said officers responded to the 500 block of 5th Avenue in Clinton on June 4 and found a boat owner restraining a 12-year old boy.

After an investigation, police were able to determine that the 12-year-old was stealing out of the boat, and when he was confronted by the boat owner, the kid displayed a knife and threatened to hurt the man.

The investigation also revealed that the victim’s cat had been cut and burned. The cat was rushed to a local vet but died from its injuries.

The 12-year-old is charged with burglary and animal torture.