YOUR MONEY with Mark: Trade retaliation, May employment, and inflation

MOLINE- Every Monday on Good Morning Quad Cities, investment adviser Mark Grywacheski joins us live on the air to talk about a range of financial issues and topics.

Monday, June 4, Grywacheski discussed the U.S.' decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, the May employment report, and where the country is on inflation. National stocks are starting the new trading week up after a big drop Thursday, May 31. Local stocks were up as well, as Deere and Company started up by $3.88, Monday morning.

