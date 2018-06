Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STERLING, Illinois - Police say after a lengthy investigation, they have arrested two people involved in the neglect of a baby.

Shane and Samantha Celestino were arrested on the morning of June 4.

Police say that back in February they received a report of neglect of a 16 month old.

No word on if the child is related, or on what the baby's condition is tonight.

Both Shane and Samantha are facing endangerment charges.