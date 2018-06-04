× Heat ready to build in this week… storm chances growing, too

What a beauty of a day it turned out to be as we silenced the wind from yesterday allowing temperatures to climb around the 80 degree mark. We also kept the humidity on the low side again, which made the day even more delightful.

A pretty quiet night for many, though there is a cool front coming down out of the Great Lakes that could spawn an isolated shower or thunderstorm for areas well north of the Quad Cities sometime after midnight. We’ll promise a warmer night with temperatures dropping in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be a warmer with the humidity staying in check for one more day. Still see an isolated shower or storm chance which is targeted for the evening hours.

Expect warmer 80s to continue through Wednesday before the mercury peaks around 90 degrees by the end of the work week. With added humidity during that time frame comes the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday skies look quiet with thunderstorms chances expected during the later day hours both Thursday and Friday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

