Golf deals: Kewanee Dunes Golf Club is a hidden gem southeast of Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWANEE, Illinois — Kewanee Dunes Golf Club is an 18-hole golf course located between Kewanee and Galva that draws people from across the region. It prides itself on being a hidden gem for people who travel from near and far to experience a round of play.

The course used to be under the name Midland Country Club, until eight years ago.

“The unique thing about this course is there are a lot of dog legs," said Colby Horsley, General Manager of Kewanee Dunes Golf Club. "Our members will tell you, you can play it every day and it’s different."

Horsely considers the 5th hole, a par-4, Kewanee Dunes’ signature hole.

“Your first shot you want to cross the water and land right in here”, he says, motioning to the fairway. “Then you have an easy shot into a big green. It’s a challenging par-4 , a fun one, but it’s a hole you can easily birdie if you hit a good first shot.”

You don't have a be a member to play this course.

The golf deal for Kewanee Dunes Golf Club is 18 holes for $20, includes a cart and a driving range token. This deal can be used any day of the week. To view this deal Click Here.

“A lot of the people from the Quad Cities say we’re a hidden gem," said Horsley.

To check out all of the WQAD Golf Deals Click Here.