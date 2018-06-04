× Cyclist injured after being struck by field sprayer

PROPHETSTOWN, Illinois — A cyclist was seriously injured when the bike he was riding was struck by a piece of farm equipment near the intersection of Felton and Star roads in rural Prophetstown on Monday, June 4.

According to police, the collision occurred just before 6:30 a.m. when a field sprayer driven by Logan Dewald, 27 of Tampico struck a bicycle ridden by Toby Johnson, 35 of Prophetstown.

Johnson was riding east-bound when struck from behind by Dewald, who was also driving east. Johnson told police he was unable to see the cyclist because of glare from the sun.

Johnson was transported to the CGH Medical Center in Sterling and then subsequently airlifted to a hospital in Rockford for further treatment. His condition is not being released at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department.