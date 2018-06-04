Better enjoy it now: heat, humidity, and storms likely by Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for calmer conditions today. Winds gusted above 40 mph across much of the area on Sunday, but the pressure difference that caused the wind has moved toward the East Coast. That means we have some stellar weather today!

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with highs in the lower 80s. Tolerable levels of humidity can be expected as well.

There may be a few isolated storms tonight for areas north of the Quad Cities. Otherwise, it will be warmer with overnight lows around 63 degrees.

We’ll have only an isolated storm chance on Tuesday with highs around 86. Similar conditions are expected Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Extreme heat builds again for the Thursday-Saturday timeframe. With the heat and humidity comes chances for thunderstorms…and a few of those could be quite active Friday and Saturday. So, we have two scenarios: either it’s going to be extremely hot and humid or it’s going to storm and be cooler. We’ll fine-tune things through the week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen