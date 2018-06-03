The Score Sunday features the 2A State Softball Champion Rockridge Rockets. Bettendorf Soccer finishes as State Runner Up in Class 3A. FCA story of the week profiles QC Steamwheelers kicker Jacob Stytz.
The Score Sunday – Rockridge Softball, Bettendorf Soccer, FCA Jacob Stytz
-
The Score Sunday – Bettendorf Soccer, QC Criterium, FCA Julian Vandervelde
-
The Score Sunday – Rockridge SB, Orion Baseball, FCA Gould Sisters
-
Rockridge wins Softball State Title, Hall wins first Baseball Championship, Bettendorf Soccer falls in State Title game, Rock Falls ends year in Sectional Championship
-
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman Baseball, Rock Island Softball, Jeremy Pickrel, PV Tennis and FCA
-
-
The Score Sunday features Bandits and LumberKings Baseball, QC Rush Soccer, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman Soccer, Moline Baseball, Ruslan’s Big Day, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Ivy Envy, Tae Kwon Do, Glen Cook, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, College Signings, Paul Olsen, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – H.S. All-Star Showcase, Jordan Delp, Van Hyfte’s, FCA – Katie Bertlesen
-
-
WQAD Sports April 20th
-
WQAD Sports May 29th
-
Alleman Baseball, Orion Baseball, and Rockridge softball headline regional winners