× Silvis Fire department rescues elderly man from house fire

SILVIS, Illinois– According to the Silvis Fire Chief John Winters, one man was rescued from a house fire in Silvis, Illinois.

Dispatchers got the 9-1-1 call just after 1 p.m. on Sunday June 3, 2018 at 326 15th Street in Silvis.

Chief Winters says the fire started in the back of the house, and it was put out in five minutes.

Strong wind made fighting the fire difficult. And it made the fire spread more quickly.

The man who was hurt was taken to the hospital for treatment. Neighbors say he lives alone, and that no one else was in the house at the time.

The fire is still under investigation, but crews say there is nothing suspicious about it.

WQAD has a crew on scene, and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.