Fire crews battle blaze near Davenport's East Village

DAVENPORT– Fire crews battle a garage fire near Kirkwood Boulevard and Belle Avenue in the Village of East Davenport.

The fire started just after 3 p.m. on Sunday June 3, 2018.

The garage is a total loss.

No official word yet on what caused the fire, but a neighbor tells News 8 she saw the homeowner burning logs near the garage just minutes before the fire started.

No one was hurt.

