Beautiful weather continues into Monday and Tuesday

While it has been a breezy afternoon, it turned out to be gorgeous! The wind will calm down tonight, and it will be nice to crack open those windows with lows in the mid 50s.

We’ll be right back into the sunshine on Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A few more clouds may stroll in by Tuesday, but we’ll still see plenty of sun. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Wednesday is looking dry with a partly cloudy sky, but we may have showers and storms roll in by early Thursday morning. From Thursday through Saturday, we have the chance for a few waves of showers and storms. It’s still going to feel like summer with highs back in the mid to upper 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham