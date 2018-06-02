× Two people hurt in Des Moines County motorcycle accident

BURLINGTON, Iowa– According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, two people were hurt in a motorcycle accident.

Police say it happened near Tama Road and 125th Street just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies along with the Burlington Fire Department responded.

Deputies say the driver 33-year-old Derick Carlson of Burlington and his passenger 42-year-old Salinda Chapin also of Burlington were traveling south on Tama road when Carlson lost control of his motorcycle. Both Carlson and Chapin were thrown from the motorcycle and were hurt. Both were taken to Great River Medical Center in Burlington.

No word on the extent of the injuries. The accident remains under investigation.