× Saturday evening storms will give way to a breezy and mild Sunday

While most of our Saturday has been dry, scattered showers and storms will be passing through this evening. After about midnight or so, the rain will be completely out of the way as a cold front sweeps past us. It will be refreshingly cool Sunday morning with lows in the upper 50s.

A strong northwest breeze on Sunday will keep our highs only in the mid 70s! While it may knock us around a bit, we should see plenty of sunshine through the day.

More sun is in store for Monday and Tuesday, and we’ll see highs climb back into the low to mid 80s. Our next best chance for scattered showers and storms arrives by Wednesday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham