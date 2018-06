Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rockridge wins their second State Softball Championship, beating Beecher 5-2

Spring Valley Hall wins their first Baseball Championship in school history. The Red Devils beat Teutopolis 4-1 in the 2 A Title game.

Bettendorf Soccer makes it to the State Championship game for the first time since 2005. Bulldogs fall to Waukee 3-0 in the Championship bringing home second place.

Rock Falls Softball fall to Kaneland in the Sectional Championship 5-3.