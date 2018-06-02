Hall bests Tuscola 2-1 in 8 innings to punch ticket to State title game.
Hall works overtime for semifinal win
-
-
Spring Valley Hall makes it to state for first time in school history
-
WQAD Sports May 30th
-
March Madness: Breaking down the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket
-
-
-
Mallards call for fans to step up and save pro hockey team in Moline
-
Western Big 6 Baseball and Softball, Bettendorf Soccer, Augustana Tennis
-
Alleman-Moline Baseball/Softball, Rock Island-UT Softball, Drake Relays Final Day
-
State Track Day 1 several athletes win State Titles, PV & Bettendorf Soccer Share MAC Title, Julian Vandervelde signs with Wheelers
-
Ruslan Gipson, Signings at Davenport West and North, Cubs fall to Rockies, Cardinals beat White Sox
-
-
Newman punches school’s 1st ticket to State
-
Matt Randazzo goes 1-on-1 with Tyler Hall
-
Augustana punches 4th straight trip to Elite 8