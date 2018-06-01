Village of East Davenport Streetfest kicks off first year’s Quad Cities Unity Pride Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Road closed signs blocked off 11th street in the Village of East Davenport Friday, June 1, for the kickoff of the 2018 Quad Cities Unity Pride Week.

One by One people filed into participate in the two-day Streetfest.

“this is big this is the biggest pride week ever for the quad cities… It’s time to remember that we are stronger because of or diversity,” says Reverend Richard Hendricks, member of One Human Family QCA.

Alexa Schroeder says a summertime pride festival was missing in the Quad Cities, especially since the bar Mary’s on 2nd is shuttered after a car ran through the front door in April.

“I like how we can come together and actually be ourselves with the bars closing down and everything it’s getting scarcer and scarcer to do that,” says Schroeder.

The 2018 Quad City Unity Pride week is from June 1-9.

