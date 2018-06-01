Teen who plead guilty to arson after setting Madison County bridge on fire gets probation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTERSET, Iowa- The third teen convicted of setting fire to the Cedar Bridge in Winterset, Iowa last year will not have to serve any more time in jail.

Alex Hoff plead guilty to arson and criminal mischief for setting one of the historic bridges of Madison County on fire last April.

On June 1, prosecutors released video of him involved in a jailhouse fight, and recordings of telephone calls he made from jail, during his sentencing hearing.

Despite all of that, Hoff was given a suspended 10 year prison sentence and instead, he was placed on probation for five years.

"Mr. Hoff, the County Attorney made some good reasons as to why I should have not suspended your sentence, but its my belief that you have the chance to become a member of society." said Judge Richard Clogg, Fifth District Court.

This may close the book on Hoff's Madison County arson case, but he is still facing charges in West Des Moines.