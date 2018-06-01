Rock Island Arsenal celebrates new homes for military families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL-- Dozens of military families will be moving into new housing on the Rock Island Arsenal.

On Friday afternoon, the Arsenal held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the first family to move in.

It feels great. We're really excited and impressed with the quality of the house and we look forward to building a (life) here," said Sargent Jonathan Rothwell, U.S Army.

Rothwell and his family moved into their home earlier that morning and looks forward to spending more time with his family.

Officials say there will be 71 new housing units total. Each will feature 3 to four bedrooms and averaging about 2,081 sq. ft. The new housing area is located in two spots near the south end off the main street of Rodman Avenue and on the west end off Durnin Avenue.

Rock Island Arsenal officials said they will be moving families into the homes as quickly as possible.

The cost of the projects including new roads, fencing, rock excavation totaled to about $47 million dollars.