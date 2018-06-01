Republican chair: Name recognition to play a big role in Republican primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Scott County Republicans are gearing up for the Iowa Primary Tuesday, June 5, and even though Governor Kim Reynolds is running unopposed due to Ron Corbett being removed from the ballot, there is a big local election constituents can vote in: the Scott County Treasurer's race. To see more on that, click on the video above.

Two republicans are running in Tuesday's primary. Two democrats are as well. Scott County Republican Chairwoman Linda Greenlee discussed her candidates Friday, June 1 on Good Morning Quad Cities. We had Breakfast With...her at Viva, inside of The Current Iowa, downtown. To see our coverage inside the kitchen, see the video below.

To see Greenlee's thoughts on the county treasurer's race, see the video below.

The polls are open on Tuesday, June 5th from 7am to 9pm. To see where your polling place is, click here.