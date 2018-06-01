Police ask for leads in teen’s murder to get justice for Jovi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Davenport police say they are trying to solve the murder of a 16-year- old who was shot to death earlier this month, but need the public's help.

"What we're trying to do is bring some closure to this family, bring some justice for Jovi," said Sgt. Dennis Colclasure with the Davenport Police Department.

Jovontia "Jovi" Jones was killed on May 20th outside a convenience store at 13th and Harrison in Davenport. It's a busy intersection, and police know there are witnesses, but have received few leads.

"We know there were people there at the time of the incident that we want to come forward, that we want to talk to," said Sgt. Colclasure.

He says anyone with information can come forward anonymously through the "Do What's Right" app launched by police five years ago.

And while he says he understands that some people may be fearful to talk with police, and deal with potential repercussions of "snitching", in cases like this, someone has to do the right thing for justice to prevail for Jovi.

"We rely on the community, on their eyes and ears. We're in this together," he said.