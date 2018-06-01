NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: An Explosive Science Experiment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know elephants have their own special kind of toothpaste? Well, I'm actually not sure if they do or not - but either way - we are making some on WQAD News 8 at 11am!

During our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment, we took things outdoors to try out this explosive elephant toothpaste experiment. Like all science experiments, this one takes the right ingredients and the right amount of those ingredients to work. Click the video above to see how to create it, then click the video below to see if it worked! (You won't be disappointed!)

Our weekly Cocktail of the Week segment is a somber one as we say goodbye to News 8's Jesyka Dereta. She's been a fantastic member of our team the past two years. We decided to bid her farewell with a simple drink dedicated to her and her future endeavors: