Moline Police ask for help locating a missing woman

MOLINE, Illinois - Moline Police are requesting the community's help with locating a missing woman, and they say the incident is now under criminal investigation.

Police are looking for Mee Ran Kim Tran, also known as Kim Mee Ran or Kim Tran.

Police say Ms. Tran has not been seen since May 8th, 2018 when she was leaving work at Tyson in Joslin, Illinois.

She is described as an Asian woman, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.