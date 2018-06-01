Iowa fireworks sales start for permanent locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- Although fourth of July is still a month away, starting June 1st, permanent locations in Iowa can start selling fireworks.

People can buy fireworks but they legally can't be set off just yet. In Scott County, including Davenport and Bettendorf fireworks can only be used at a certain time frame during the Fourth of July weekend.

The legal use of fireworks will be on July 3rd and 4th between 2 p.m to 11 p.m.

Tent locations will begin selling at a later date starting June 13th through July 8th.