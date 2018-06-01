Bridgeview Elementary principal charged with DWI after ATV crash
CLARK COUNTY, Missouri – The principal of Bridgeview Elementary School in Le Claire, Iowa has been charged with a DWI after a ATV crash last weekend, Pleasant Valley School District Superintendent Jerry Spelhaug confirms.
Troopers say 43-year-old Tony Hiatt crashed after losing control of an ATV while negotiating a curve.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, on County Road 230 near Wyaconda, Missouri.
The ATV flipped, and hit a tree.
6-year-old Colin Hiatt sustained serious injuries and was flown to a Columbus hospital.
Tony was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash.
Troopers charged him with DWI , Unlawfully operating an ATV on a highway , and unlawfully carrying a passenger on a seat not designed for such.