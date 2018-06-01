× Big shift in temperatures this weekend… Thunderstorms expected, too

The meteorological summer season has officially begun, and to no surprise temperatures have reached around the 90 degree mark across the area. Feeling the humidity too, but that will change as we go through the first full weekend of June!

The mercury will dip around 58 degrees tonight as a drier east breeze will not only help cool our temperatures but also turn down the amount of humidity in the air as well.

That same east breeze will drop daytime highs on Saturday to near 80! That’s about seasonal folks! We’ll also see clouds on the increase as a system pulls in from the west. This will bring a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the day with coverage increasing that evening. A small portion of the area is under a marginal or Level 1 risk for strong to severe thunderstorms, with the main threat being hail or gusty thunderstorm winds.

Those same storms will end later that night and give way to a delightful Sunday with sunshine and highs only in the 70s!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here