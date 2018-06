Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -The city of Bettendorf may take a big step next week to redevelop the area where The Lodge Hotel once stood.

The well known hotel was torn down back in 2016, and the lot has sat vacant since.

On Tuesday, June 5, council members will vote on a plan to create a new Tax Financing District (TIF) and a development contract that would bring an extended stay hotel to the property.

The agreement calls for a 107 room Home to Suites Hotel that would be opened by the end of next year.