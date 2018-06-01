× Parents, teachers in Davenport School District will discuss how to move forward after audit

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Parents and teachers within the Davenport School District will be meeting to discuss how to move forward after an audit.

A report says that the audit found that the school district’s special education program was in violation of federal law.

The audit says African American boys are disproportionately punished with suspensions and expulsions at Davenport schools.

The group hopes to discuss how to move forward and improve the districts policies.

That discussion will be at the eastern library in Davenport starting at 9:30 A.M. on Saturday, June 2nd.