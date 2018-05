× Trump considering commuting Rod Blagojevich’s sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) —President Donald Trump says he’s considering commuting the sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart.

Blagojevich recently had an appeal request rejected by the Supreme Court for the second time. The ex-governor is currently serving a 14-year sentence on corruption convictions with a scheduled release date in 2024.

