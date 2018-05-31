Pay it Forward: iCan Shine Bike Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For many people, riding a bike is a skill we learn at an early age but for some people with disabilities riding a bike may be an experience they didn’t think would happen.

That’s why Don and Dawn Passmore dedicate their lives to helping children with disabilities experience the freedom of riding a bike.

“They have a son with special needs, so they are really aware of the unique challenges families have,” said Rebecca Wilson who nominated the Passmores for a Pay it Forward.

The Passmore’s son, Jake, has FIG 4 Deletion, an extremely rare disease that doesn’t allow the body to produce the necessary proteins it needs.

Along with their work through the Children’s Therapy Center… the Passmore’s help organize a yearly bike camp – called iCan Shine.

“Very few times in life can you accomplish a lot in such a very short time, but these kids come in and they cannot ride a bike and a week later they can,” said Don Passmore.

Even though their son Jake cannot participate in the event, the Passmore’s work all year long organizing… volunteering and getting bikes and helmets for other children who come to the iCan shine camp in East Moline.

The Passmore’s dedication to helping children experience a new skill is why Rebecca Wilson nominated them for a pay it forward:

“I just think it’s important for people who do the work who don’t expect reward or recognition to get the recognition they deserve,” added Wilson.

The iCan Shine bike camp will be on June 11 through June 15, 2018 at the East Moline School’s Administrative Center.

To learn more about iCan Shine, to volunteer or to register a child for the camp, click here.