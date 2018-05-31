Mercy Medical says 100-bed psychiatric hospital would be in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Mercy Medical Center officials say the hospital would partner with a national health care company in building a 100-bed psychiatric hospital in Clive.

The Des Moines Register reports that Pennsylvania-based Universal Health Services would be its partner. Universal Health has more than 350 hospitals and other facilities across the country and in Great Britain. The Clive hospital would be its first Iowa project.

Mercy’s plans for building the hospital were initially reported earlier this month, but the location wasn’t disclosed. Mercy filed a detailed application Wednesday with state regulators. The $31 million facility could open by 2020, if the state were to approve it.

Supporters say the Mercy project would address a critical shortage of treatment services in central Iowa. It would be the only free-standing mental hospital in central Iowa.