Heat breaks for the weekend, but storm chances increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be a very warm and humid day with temperatures up around 90 degrees for the afternoon. Heat Index values could reach into the middle 90s today. There will be a few storms possible south of I-80 today with the best chances remaining south of US-34. Where these form, a few could produce some very heavy rainfall and gusty wind.

Tonight will be clear and muggy with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

We're back into the heat on Friday with highs in the lower 90s. A cold front will come through dry Friday evening, dropping temperatures nicely for the evening hours. Saturday and Sunday look great temperature-wise, but showers and thunderstorms will be likely for Saturday evening.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen