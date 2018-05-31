× Billboards seek new clues to TV anchor’s 1995 disappearance

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Friends and family of a northern Iowa TV news anchor missing since 1995 hope a new billboard campaign will help solve the mystery of her disappearance.

Jodi Huisentruit went missing on her way to work June 27, 1995, at station KIMT in Mason City. Investigators have never found Huisentruit, who was declared legally dead in 2001. No one has been charged in her disappearance.

Four billboards featuring a photo of Huisentruit and the message “Somebody knows something . is it YOU?” are being installed around Mason City under the direction of FindJodi.com , a website devoted to solving the case. The website and its backers paid for three of the billboards; the fourth was donated. They’ll stay up through June.

Huisentruit was Minnesota native who graduated from St. Cloud State University.