Bettendorf welcomes new police chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- The Bettendorf Police Department swore in a new police chief on Thursday afternoon. Captain Keith Kimball was sworn in during a ceremony at Bettendorf City Hall.

"I'm honored and privileged to serve the citizens, this department and community. I'm looking forward to my new role as police chief," said Kimball.

Kimball will be taking over for former police chief Phil Redington who retired May 31st. Kimball started his law enforcement career in the Quad Cities with the Bettendorf Police Department and has served the are for about 28 years.

Captain Kimball was recommended to fill the position by the city's Civil Service Commission, and by a search committee made up by Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallaer, Alderman at-Large Lisa Brown, 1st Ward Alderman Jerry Sechser, 4th Ward Alderman Greg Adamson, City Administrator Decker Ploehm and Human Resource Director Kathleen Richlen.

Captain Kimball has climbed his way up through the ranks at the department. He started as a third shift patrol officer in 1990. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2000, Lieutenant in 2006, and to Captain in 2012.

Through the years, some of his duties included serving as a school liaison officer, as a detective and as a supervisor for the Emergency Response Unit.