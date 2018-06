Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- A new Ascentra home office location is coming to the Quad City area. On Thursday afternoon dozens gathered for a ground breaking ceremony at the new location on the corner of 21st and Grant Street in Bettendorf.

The future building will be 4 stories high and about 40,000 sq. ft. President and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union said the building can hold up to 150 employees.

Project leaders said the building is expected to be completed sometime next summer.