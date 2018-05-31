× Comfortable summer air not too far away

Today has turned out to be another very warm day one out there as temperatures are approaching 90 degrees this afternoon. Just enough humidity in the air to pop a lonely shower or two in the viewing area.

Another quiet but warm night as overnight lows drop around the upper 60s.

A cool but dry front coming down from the Upper Great Lakes will track through the area Friday morning. This will allow temperatures to slowly drop in the days ahead from the upper 80s on Friday to around 80 degrees on Saturday.

Another front arrives by Saturday evening which will likely not allow temperatures to get out of the 70s for highs on Sunday. However, that front may damper some outdoor plans that Saturday evening as the next round of showers and thunderstorms roll in.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

