What does it take to eat a well balanced meal?

Posted 3:26 am, May 30, 2018, by , Updated at 03:27AM, May 30, 2018

MOLINE- Good Morning Quad Cities’ Agriculture in the Classroom continued Wednesday, May 30, and Rock Island County Farm Bureau Manager DeAnne Bloomberg showed us how to eat a well-balanced meal.

Bloomberg sourced Agintheclassroom.org, a place where kids can learn about agriculture. People are advised to:

  • Eat breakfast every day
  • Eat every 3-4 hours to give your body consistent
    energy
  • Drink at least six, 8-ounce glasses of water a day
  • Eat at least 2 to 2 ½ cups of vegetables a day
  • Eat at least 1 ½ cups of fruit a day
  • Get enough calcium (at least 3 cups of milk or
    another calcium-rich food ) every day
  • Eat at least 5 ounce equivalents of meat,
    beans, fish or nuts a day
  • Eat at least 5 to 6 ounce equivalents of grain
    every day

To live stream our newscast from our website, click here.