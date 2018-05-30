× What does it take to eat a well balanced meal?

MOLINE- Good Morning Quad Cities’ Agriculture in the Classroom continued Wednesday, May 30, and Rock Island County Farm Bureau Manager DeAnne Bloomberg showed us how to eat a well-balanced meal.

Bloomberg sourced Agintheclassroom.org, a place where kids can learn about agriculture. People are advised to:

Eat breakfast every day

Eat every 3-4 hours to give your body consistent

energy

energy Drink at least six, 8-ounce glasses of water a day

Eat at least 2 to 2 ½ cups of vegetables a day

Eat at least 1 ½ cups of fruit a day

Get enough calcium (at least 3 cups of milk or

another calcium-rich food ) every day

another calcium-rich food ) every day Eat at least 5 ounce equivalents of meat,

beans, fish or nuts a day

beans, fish or nuts a day Eat at least 5 to 6 ounce equivalents of grain

every day

