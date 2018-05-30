What does it take to eat a well balanced meal?
MOLINE- Good Morning Quad Cities’ Agriculture in the Classroom continued Wednesday, May 30, and Rock Island County Farm Bureau Manager DeAnne Bloomberg showed us how to eat a well-balanced meal.
Bloomberg sourced Agintheclassroom.org, a place where kids can learn about agriculture. People are advised to:
- Eat breakfast every day
- Eat every 3-4 hours to give your body consistent
energy
- Drink at least six, 8-ounce glasses of water a day
- Eat at least 2 to 2 ½ cups of vegetables a day
- Eat at least 1 ½ cups of fruit a day
- Get enough calcium (at least 3 cups of milk or
another calcium-rich food ) every day
- Eat at least 5 ounce equivalents of meat,
beans, fish or nuts a day
- Eat at least 5 to 6 ounce equivalents of grain
every day
