West Burlington Fire Department rescues man from grain bin

BURLINGTON, Iowa – A man was taken to Great River Medical Center for evaluation after being rescued from a grain bin on May 30.

A press release from the city of Burlington said that firefighters responded to rural West Burlington in Flint River Township after a man became trapped in a bin that was about two-thirds full of grain.

The man was trapped up to him arm pits after he had been working to move the grain out of the bin, the press release said. That is when the top crust gave way and sent the man down into the grain.

The press release said a specialized interlocking grain tube was then used to stabilize the victim inside the bin. A slow process was then started to remove the grain from the bin to free the victim. Once the victim was free, he was then able to walk out one of the doors of the bin to a waiting ambulance.

The man was then transported by Burlington Fire Department Ambulance to Great River Medical Center for evaluation.