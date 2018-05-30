Volunteers prepare for Komen Quad Cities Race for the Cure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Dozens of volunteers for the Komen Quad Cities Race for the Cure, folded thousands of t-shirts in preparation for the big race next week.

Volunteers met at the TaxSlayer Center to stuff team packets that included shirts, bib numbers and maps. Organizers say about 2000 people are registered for this years race, but it's currently pacing slower than last years event. About 1800 more people are needed to hit their goal for the race.

"Even if you're not a survivor or are going through treatment you can still walk, you only have to walk a little ways or just come and enjoy the sense of camaraderie and the sense of community," said volunteer and breast cancer survivor, Lou Ann Humphrey.

Opportunities to volunteer for the cause are still open and people can contact the organization for more information.

The Komen Quad Cities Race for the Cure will be held on June 9th, participants can still register the morning of the race.