Volunteers give fresh makeover to Muscatine Humane Society

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- About a dozen volunteers helped give a fresh coat of paint to the Muscatine Humane Society on Wednesday afternoon.

The volunteers were all employees from local Sherwin-Williams paint stores, including Muscatine and the Quad City area.

As part of the company's National Painting week, thousands of employees from across the U.S, dedicate the week to help refresh local spaces such as community centers, homes, and historic landmarks.

"There are some four-thousand stores that are also doing the same thing this week. We wanted to take a different outlook this time and help the animals, we should be done here this afternoon and it's going to look awesome," said Jason Horst, Muscatine Sherwin-Williams store manager.

This year volunteers chose to repaint the walls of 4 rooms and a hallway at the Muscatine Humane Society. The shelter was chosen as an opportunity to give back to the non-profit that works to pair local members with animals in need.