CLINTON, Iowa – One person was pronounced dead at the scene after deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on May 30.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s office said they were dispatched to 292nd Street and 350th Avenue, 3 miles west of Folletts.

When they arrived, they say they found a car that had left the road and struck a tree. The driver, who was pronounced dead, was the only person traveling in the car.

No further information is available at this time.