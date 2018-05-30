× Three arrested on drug induced homicide case after man overdoses on opioids

MOLINE, Illinois – Three people have been arrested after a man overdosed on opioids and died.

33-year-old David Flores of Rock Island, 31-year-old Ashley Gengler of Milan and 39-year-old Ajayi McIntyre of Rock Island were all arrested and charged with drug induced homicide charges.

They are being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The arrests come after police responded to The Residence Inn on 53rd Street in Moline on April 18 just before 2:00 A.M.

Police say that is where they found 33-year-old Kyle Medinger of East Moline suffering from an apparent opioid overdose.

Medinger was transported to Genesies Hospital-Ilini Campus for treatment and was later pronounced dead. .

An autopsy by the Rock Island County Coroner’s office revealed that Medinger did in fact die from an opioid overdose.

After investigating, Moline police say they obtained warrants for the three suspects arrested.

The case was investigated with the assistance of Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Milan Police Department, Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner.