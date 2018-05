× Second arrest made in Macomb animal abuse case

MACOMB, Illinois– Police have arrested a second person in their investigation of animal abuse at Macomb Pet Land.

68-year-old Michael Law of Macomb has been charged with nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

One count is punishable to up to three years behind bars.

Police say Law is connected to the animal abuse case at Macomb Pet Land where 41 animals were found dead inside.

Law was arrested on Tuesday May 29, 2018.