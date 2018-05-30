× Pickaxe attacker sentenced to up to 20 years in prison

CLINTON, Iowa – The woman who attacked a couple inside their business with a pickaxe will spend up to 20 years in prison, Police say.

Cassandra Doran plead guilty last month to willful injury, use of a dangerous weapon and criminal mischief.

Attempted murder charges were dropped in exchange for the plea deal.

Clinton Police say last February, she went into the “Gazebo Antique and Collectibles” and started breaking items with a pickaxe. She then attacked one of the store owners.