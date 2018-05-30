× MidAmerican Energy proposes $922 Million investment towards wind projects

DES MOINES, Iowa – MidAmerican Energy is closer to building a wind-power capacity that is equal to the amount of electricity it’s customers use.

The company said it proposed an additional $922 Million in investments towards its wind projects.

That project would add 591 Megawatts of wind generation.

The utility would then be able to power more than two-million homes with wind energy.

Last year, 51 percent of the companies energy came from wind. The company says this project would boost that percentage to nearly 100 percent.

The Iowa Utilities Board still has to approve the project, and the entire process wouldn’t be complete until 2020.