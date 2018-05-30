Child taken to Peoria Hospital after being hit by a car in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, Illinois – A child is at a hospital in Peoria after being hit by a car in the 1400 block of 18th Avenue in East Moline on May 30.
The accident happened at about 8:00 p.m.
Police say the child was in the street when a driver in a car hit him. The driver tried to avoid hitting the child, but couldn’t.
The child was then taken to Illini Hospital before being airlifted to a Peoria hospital.
The child’s condition is unknown at this time.
The driver was not charged in the crash.