Child taken to Peoria Hospital after being hit by a car in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois – A child is at a hospital in Peoria after being hit by a car in the 1400 block of 18th Avenue in East Moline on May 30.

The accident happened at about 8:00 p.m.

Police say the child was in the street when a driver in a car hit him. The driver tried to avoid hitting the child, but couldn’t.

The child was then taken to Illini Hospital before being airlifted to a Peoria hospital.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

The driver was not charged in the crash.

This is a developing story. More details may be added as they become available.