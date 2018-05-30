× Any scattered showers to end this evening… Heating up again Thursday

Still a few showers out there, but should be drying out quickly as we go through the evening hours. A few clouds will linger through most of the night as overnight lows drop around the upper 60s.

The summer sun returns as well as the high heat on Thursday with high temperatures around 90 degrees. Added humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees.

A back door and welcomed cold front arrives on Friday which will not only slowly drop the humidity in the air but even our temperatures as well. After seeing highs in the mid 80s on Friday comes numbers around 80 both Saturday and Sunday. I still see a few showers and thunderstorms as we head toward Saturday evening, but that is the only chance I see for the rest of the weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

